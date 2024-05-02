Didi Accuses Congress of Colluding with BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Congress of teaming up with BJP to ask the voters not to support her party in the Lok Sabha Election in the state. The Trinamul Congress supremo also blamed the Congress for having no policy or ideology.



Her allegations came a day after state Congress president and five-time MP Adhir Choudhury, who is seeking his re-election from Berhampore parliamentary seat in Murshidabad, suggested to the people to vote for BJP instead of TMC.



Addressing a poll campaign rally for TMC candidate Mahua Moitra, Ms Banerjee said at Tehatta in Nadia, “I salute the Election Commission member who resigned for pathetic treatment towards Bengal. But who are the people, now in chair?”



In a veiled reference to Mr Choudhury’s designation in Lok Sabha, the CM added, “They are BJP people along with one from Congress, also the leader of the opposition, who is asking people to vote either his party or BJP. Try to understand. They have neither policy nor ideology.”



To justify her argument, the TMC chief pointed out, “Two leaders (BJP president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath) held meetings recently in Berhampore but did not utter the name of that leader (Mr Choudhury) for even once. Why didn't they do it? Afterall, a bunch of selfish people like them have sold out the country.”



On Wednesday, the TMC posted a video clip on X-handle which showed Mr Choudhury saying, “It's better to vote for BJP rather than TMC” during his poll campaign. Ms Banerjee also alerted the public about hearing lies on Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will a BJP rally at Tehatta.



She said, “Tomorrow BJP leaders are coming here again to spread lies because they have an allergy of Mahua who was expelled from the post for revealing the truth.”

