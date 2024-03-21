Dhone may witness fierce battle between Buggana and Kotla

Kurnool: A fierce political battle is on the cards for the Dhone assembly constituency in Nandyal district with finance minister and YSRC nominee Buggana Rajendranath and taking on former Union minister Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy of the Telugu Desam.

Rajendranath is banking on his track record of development initiatives in the constituency, emphasizing his efforts in infrastructure development, education, water supply to farmers, and road connectivity.

Meanwhile, TD senior leader Jayasurya Prakash Reddy is mobilizing his cadre and party sympathizers to challenge the incumbent. As the competition intensifies, both leaders have launched extensive poll campaigns, reflecting a full-scale electoral battle for dominance in the region. Rajendranath, the incumbent state finance minister and YSRC stalwart, has the strong party backing and aims to continue his agenda of progress and prosperity for the people of Dhone. He points to his family's political legacy with his grandfather B.P. Sesha Reddy winning the polls in 1955, and his own victories in the last two elections over his TD rival KE Pratap.

On the other side, Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, a seasoned politician, and former Union minister, brings decades of experience and a remarkable reputation in district politics. Leading the opposition charge, Kotla is conducting an engaging campaign by personally connecting with voters and seeking to reclaim his family's control over the constituency.

Despite his family's history in politics, including his father and former Chief Minister Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy's stint in Congress in 1994 and his wife Sujatha's victory in 2004, this will be Jayasurya Prakash Reddy's first direct contest in the constituency. Dhone Assembly constituency has always been an epicentre for political activity in the district.

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, who served as the sixth President of India from 1977 to 1982, had contested the polls from the Dhone constituency in 1962 and emerged victorious under the Indian National Congress ticket. Subsequently, he went on to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and also the President of the country.