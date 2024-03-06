Dharmana says Jagan did more to empower BCs, Naidu did less

Visakhapatnam: Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao has challenged TD chief Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and other TD leaders to join a public debate on ‘social justice’ (to BCs) during the terms of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister reaffirmed the YSRC’s “unwavering dedication” to the cause of social justice, particularly via the empowerment of BCs, both politically and financially.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rao emphasized the party's stance that genuine social justice for BCs required concrete empowerment measures rather than mere rhetoric. The previous administration led by Chandrababu Naidu “failed” to ensure social justice to BCs, he said.

The minister highlighted the alleged lack of political representation for BCs during Naidu's 14-year tenure as CM, evident also from the absence of BC nominees to the Rajya Sabha during those years.

“In contrast, under the leadership of Jagan Reddy, four BCs were sent to the Rajya Sabha in a span of five years, signaling a shift towards more inclusive representation.”

Expressing concern over the previous administration's “reluctance” to empower BCs politically, Rao said, “Achieving social justice requires tangible actions and meaningful initiatives rather than mere lip service.”

He cited the YSRC's efforts to increase BC representation in state assembly and appoint BC leaders to key positions in the state cabinet and various corporations.

The minister said the Jagan-led government allotted substantial funds to BC projects without resorting to corrupt practices.