Dharmana praises CM's reforms, decries opposition

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in wide-ranging reforms in various sectors.

Inaugurating the gram secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra buildings in Pippili on Wednesday, he underscored YSRC government's commitment towards improving the quality of life of AP’s citizens.

Prasada Rao accused former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of focussing on the latter’s commercial interests at the expense of welfare of the underprivileged and inclusive development.

Furthermore, the minister appreciated advancements in healthcare delivery systems under the YSRCP administration, specifically for the benefit of marginalised populations.

"If any of the poor fall ill, we can assure them that this government will support them. That is what change and good governance means,” he maintained.