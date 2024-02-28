Top
Home » Nation » Politics

Dharmana praises CM's reforms, decries opposition

Politics
DC Correspondent
28 Feb 2024 6:14 PM GMT
Dharmana has spoken on the issue against the backdrop of concerns that Land Titling Act will reduce the role of judicial system and the common man may lose his natural right of going to courts. (File Image: Twitter)
x
Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao (Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in wide-ranging reforms in various sectors.

Inaugurating the gram secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra buildings in Pippili on Wednesday, he underscored YSRC government's commitment towards improving the quality of life of AP’s citizens.

Prasada Rao accused former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of focussing on the latter’s commercial interests at the expense of welfare of the underprivileged and inclusive development.

Furthermore, the minister appreciated advancements in healthcare delivery systems under the YSRCP administration, specifically for the benefit of marginalised populations.

"If any of the poor fall ill, we can assure them that this government will support them. That is what change and good governance means,” he maintained.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Dharmana Jagan YSRC AP news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X