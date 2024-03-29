Devegowda Highlights Challenges and Opportunities for BJP-JDS Alliance in Lok Sabha Polls

BENGALURU: Over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) jointly contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, National President of Janata Dal Secular and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda observed on Friday that "It is not going to be easy for BJP-JDS to challenge the Congress party in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls considering their resources" and stated that "It is not simple to garner resources."

Addressing a joint meeting of JDS and BJP in Bengaluru, Devegowda said, "Former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa is not in power, nor is JDS State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in power. How many leaders will contribute for the success of nominees, I don’t know."He accused the Congress party of raising money using "unscrupulous" methods, alleging that the entire Bengaluru city is in their hands (real estate) and the leaders are supplying money to fund elections in other states."Have Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa done such a thing?" asked the former Prime Minister, urging the leaders of BJP and JDS to strive hard for the success of consensus nominees in the ensuing parliamentary election.Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his decision to appoint 94 MLAs as Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations and according them cabinet rank minister status, Devegowda said, "Never in history has such a thing happened, and this State Government is not at all bothered about development," adding that "It is unproductive expenditure."In praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Amit Shah over their style of functioning, Devegowda termed Modi and Shah as the two leaders who can solve all the problems confronting the nation. Particularly addressing Narendra Modi, Gowda said, "Other than Modi, there is no other leader in the country at the moment.""I’m not unnecessarily praising Modi, and I have served the country (as a PM) and know each and every corner of the country, be it the Arunachal Pradesh or Manipur issue. Things are not so easy to handle," said Devegowda.He admitted that he and Narendra Modi had differences over the Godhra massacre in Gujarat and termed Modi as an intelligent person. Gowda said Modi extended friendship with him, and he obliged to it. "He had written a letter asking for my participation in his oath-taking ceremony, and I attended it," said the ex-PM.The JDS supremo appealed to both JDS and BJP leaders and workers to "forget the past" and strive for the success of alliance nominees in the ensuing election.