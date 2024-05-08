Despicable KCR lying on power supply: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the power portfolio, on Tuesday slammed the BRS over its claims of power cuts in the state. Never before in Telangana was the demand for power, which has increased manifold, met with continuous supply, Bhatti told a news conference.

Bhatti said former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is acting despicably indulging in false propaganda on the power supply situation. “If there are power supply problems, how would the demand rise to such record levels and supply met?” he asked, adding people were not gullible to believe the BRS propaganda. If the BRS does not stop this, then it will again be taught another lesson by the people just as they did in the last Assembly elections.

“Have the BRS leaders forgotten that under KCR’s rule, farmers came onto the roads and staged dharnas. Has KCR forgotten the then Transco and Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao in a media conference lamented about the raw deal meted out to the electricity department by the BRS government?” he asked.

He said the soaring temperatures have seen demand for power rise significantly in the state. Bhatti said the Congress government has met a demand for 10,799 MW of power in the first week of this month compared to 7,062 MW supplied by the previous BRS government during the same period last year.

In the GHMC area, demand and consumption between May 1 and 6 this year saw a 47.6 per cent rise compared to that of the same period last year. While in May 2023 the demand was 2830 MW, it increased to 4,177 MW now.

“During the last two days, demand for power in GHMC peaked to record levels. At 12.19 am, on Monday, the demand peaked at 4,059 MW, 300 per cent more than what it was for the same day last year,” he said.