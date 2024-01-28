Deputy CM Bhatti: Cong Govt Treats Builders Not as Contractors but Wealth Creators

Hyderabad: ﻿Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the newly-formed Congress government would not treat builders as contractors but as creators of wealth.

The Congress government would extend cooperation to the builders because it was the responsibility of the state government to protect and encourage people who create wealth.

"To establish a welfare state, we need to implement welfare schemes for the socially and economically weaker sections. For this, huge funds are required. To mobilise funds, wealth-creating persons and institutions should be encouraged,” he explained, speaking at the All India Builders Convention held at Hitex.

“In the Indiramma regime established by the Congress here, there will be no scope for any obstacles for wealth-creating persons or institutions." Builders from the Telugu states were playing a vital role in creating wealth in the country, he noted.

Bhatti expressed concern over leading construction companies disappearing from the market due to financial difficulties, mainly caused by non-payment of bills on time by governments.

Terming Hyderabad as the ideal destination for investments, Bhatti urged builders and investors from across the country to invest in the city to reap profits.

Builders Association of India president S.N. Reddy and chairman B. Sreenaiah brought to the notice of Bhatti that they suffered several hardships during the BRS regime due to non-payment of bills, and requested him to clear the dues at the earliest. They also requested the government for tax exemptions and concessions for contractors in irrigation and infrastructure projects.