Demand of Kerala CM’s arrest highly condemnable: Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday hit out at the Congress saying that the party’s demand for the arrest of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was highly condemnable.

Yechury told media persons on Saturday that the Congress action needs to be condemned strongly. “Nobody is asking for the arrest of a member of the same India block who is the chief minister of the state. Instead, the Congress should demand the release of the chief minister of Delhi and the former CM of Jharkhand who are in jail.

The CPM leader sought to know what is the target of the UDF. “Is their target to defeat the BJP or the LDF? In Kerala, a vote for the UDF is a vote for the BJP. Strangely, the Congress is demanding the arrest of the most consistent and most sincere opponent of Hindutva.

Yechury said it was the CPM that took the issue of CAA to the Supreme Court as it was unconstitutional since the constitution of India does not connect citizenship with religion. Why is the UDF not visible in the anti-CAA agitation? This shows who is collaborating with Modi.

Pinarayi slams Congress over CAA

At an election meeting in Vadakara, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the UDF for failing to take a strong stand against the CAA. He accused Rahul Gandhi of not uttering a word about CAA.