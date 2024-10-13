Delhi govt committed to ideals of 'Ramrajya': Kejriwal

Former chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, attending a Ramleela event at Chirag Delhi on Saturday, emphasised Delhi government's "commitment" to the ideals of 'Ramrajya'.Speaking after the symbolic burning of Ravan's effigy, Kejriwal praised Lord Ram's virtues of sacrifice and righteousness, urging citizens to take inspiration from the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas.During the event, organised by local MLA and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kejriwal highlighted the work done by the AAP government to benefit every section of the society, including free electricity, quality education, healthcare, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage facilities for the elderly."We are trying to ensure that in Delhi, even the poorest children get access to good education, and whether someone is rich or poor, everyone is treated equally with the best healthcare. From free 24x7 electricity to free travel for women in buses, we are making sure that no one is left behind," Kejriwal said.He further encouraged people to bring their children to watch Ramleela, stressing the cultural and moral values of learning from Lord Ram's life."Just as Lord Ram accepted his exile without hesitation, there are countless lessons of humility and duty in his life that inspire us in our governance today," he added.