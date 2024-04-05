Delhi court allows CBI to question Kavitha

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question and record the statements of MLC K. Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The CBI had moved the court saying that it wanted to question Kavitha regarding the evidence that had surfaced during deeper investigation into the case.

The CBI told the court on Friday that chats were recovered from chartered accountant Gorantla Buchi Babu’s phone about a land deal and they had also tracked documents pertaining to the deal. The CBI reportedly claimed that the payment of `100 crore bribe, allegedly to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a kickback by the so-called ‘south group’ for favourable terms in the liquor policy, had taken place after the completion of the land deal. The CBI wanted to get all details about the land deal, it told the court.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the investigation agency to question Kavitha in Tihar jail, where she is in judicial custody till April 9.

The Delhi court had reserved the orders in Kavitha’s petition seeking interim bail for her child’s examination two days back. The court may deliver its decision in the said application on April 8.

Kavitha's advocate Nitesh Rana said the application was neither served to the accused nor information about the hearing given to the defence counsel.

“The order is passed without the opportunity of hearing given to the accused,” Rana said.