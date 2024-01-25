Delete 8.9 L duplicate votes: Shashidhar

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP’s Election Commission Affairs Committee chairman, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, sent a letter to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking the removal of duplicate votes from the electoral roll list in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reddy pointed out that 17,78,384 names in the electoral roll have appeared twice in the list, effectively amounting to 8.90 lakh duplicate votes. The maximum number of duplicate electors is in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency with 5,39,851 votes, effectively amounting to 2.7 lakh duplicate votes. Whereas, Bhuvanagiri and Chevella have over one lakh duplicate voters. Similarly, Medak, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, and Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituencies have more than 50,000 and the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency has close to 50,000 duplicate votes. Other parliamentary constituencies have duplication ranging from about 6,000 to 22,000 electors. The committee has provided assembly constituency-wise details for all 17 parliamentary constituencies along with the names of electors.

The senior BJP leader has urged the electoral officer to direct all the DEOs (district election officers) to initiate immediate action.