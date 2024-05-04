Debutants Lock Horns in Gangadhara Nellore Seat

TIRUPATI: The Gangadhara Nellore assembly constituency in Chittoor district, carved out post delimitation in 2008, will witness an electoral tussle between two first-time candidates. Since then, the seat, reserved for people belonging to the scheduled castes community, has transitioned from being a Congress stronghold to a YSRC bastion.

While former minister and deputy speaker Gummadi Kuthuhalamma won Gangadhara Nellore on Congress ticket in 2009, Kalathuru Narayana Swamy of YSRC emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019, cementing his party's grip.

In a surprise move, the ruling dispensation has given the party ticket to K. Krupa Lakshmi, daughter of Narayana Swamy and a debutant in poll arena. On the other hand, Telugu Desam of the NDA alliance has fielded Dr. V.M. Thomas, chairman of a Chennai fertility centre, who is foraying into politics for the first time. Gangadhara Nellore has total 2,04,669 registered voters, including 1,01,697 males, 1,02,966 females, and six others. The constituency has a diverse demography.

The Mala community of SCs is the largest community, followed by numerically significant Reddy, Kamma, Balija and other backward class communities. Local caste dynamics have historically played a pivotal role in shaping the electoral outcomes in the region. Recent reports suggest simmering internal conflicts and infighting within the ranks of both YSRC and TD, which could potentially impact prospects of the respective candidates.

Despite enjoying a robust cadre base and historical backing from voters over the past decade, YSRC's clout in the region seems to be on the wane. This is being attributed to the complex interplay of caste undercurrents and internal discord within the ruling party ranks. In particular, Narayana Swamy's conflicts with the Reddy community may impact his daughter's chances.

On the other hand, TD nominee Dr. Thomas confronts a daunting challenge for a first timer, as his party's support base has eroded significantly over the past few electoral cycles. Despite his credentials as the chairman of a prestigious fertility centre, lack of familiarity with local political dynamics and people’s waning trust in TD could become formidable obstacles in his quest for victory.

