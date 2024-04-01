Deal sternly with all MCC violators, CS to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari asked officials to strictly enforce the model code of conduct (MCC) and ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state. She held a meeting with officials and reviewed the implementation of the model code of conduct here on Monday and took stock of the law and order situation, number of check posts and daily seizure reports.

The CS directed the officials to step up surveillance at Begumpet and Shamshabad airports. She asked them to notify dry days in the border districts when elections are held in the neighboring states as per the Election Commission’s guidelines. She also directed forest department officials to identify clandestine routes that were used by smugglers in their respective jurisdictions.

DGP Ravi Gupta informed that interstate meetings with all the neighbouring states have been held and 85 border check posts have been set up by the state. Integrated checkposts, flying squads and static surveillance teams have stepped up vigil, which has resulted in seizing around `35 crore and material meant for distribution to voters after MCC came into force a fortnight back, he said.

Commissioner of commercial taxes T.K. Sridevi said that increased vigilance by her department through the integrated border check posts has resulted in seizure of `5.19 crore. The department has also mapped commodities coming and going out of the state, which has helped nab habitual offenders, she said.

Special chief secretary of commercial taxes and excise Sunil Sharma, home secretary Dr Jitender, senior officials Mahesh Bhagwat, Sanjay Jain, Srinivas Raju, Buddha Prakash Jyothi, E. Sridhar and other officials attended the meeting.