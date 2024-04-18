DC Factcheck: Repairs to the damaged Medigadda barrage
In a tweet: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao said that it has become clear once again that politics is more important than the interest of the State and farmers for the Congress party.
Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is demanding to build a coffer dam near Medigadda, repair it, lift the water and support farmers, after the department engineers gave a report that it should be done, L&T company also suggested that we will do it.
The Congress government is doing petty politics, playing with the lives of the farmers and trying to submerge the farmers without building a coffer dam with only one agenda to defame KCR. Is such poor politics just for election gain?
He also posted a report quoting Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy that no repairs until NDSA says what and how to go about repairing the barrage.
In a separate tweet, the BRS party claimed credit for KCR for the repair work at Medigadda
KCR's persistent efforts pay off..L&T to repair the damaged barrage piers and construct a cofferdam at their own expense at Medigadda. pic.twitter.com/gEPXYE5L8s— BRS Party (@BRSparty) April 17, 2024
Fact-check: Deccan Chronicle can confirm that there is absolutely no truth in any report that claims irrigation department or the government has told the company to take up and start repairs.
Earlier, National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) expert team visited the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages for the second time in the last week of March. Though the NDSA had asked the expert committee to submit the report within four months, the State government had requested that an interim report be provided within a month.
The State government is expecting a preliminary report from NDSA on KLIS by this weekend. The State government will take a final call after getting report from NDSA.
Referring to the BRS party tweet claiming credit for KCR for the repair work to be taken up by L&T at Medigadda, government sources said such claims were far from truth.