DC Factcheck: Repairs to the damaged Medigadda barrage

In a tweet: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao said that it has become clear once again that politics is more important than the interest of the State and farmers for the Congress party.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is demanding to build a coffer dam near Medigadda, repair it, lift the water and support farmers, after the department engineers gave a report that it should be done, L&T company also suggested that we will do it.

The Congress government is doing petty politics, playing with the lives of the farmers and trying to submerge the farmers without building a coffer dam with only one agenda to defame KCR. Is such poor politics just for election gain?

He also posted a report quoting Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy that no repairs until NDSA says what and how to go about repairing the barrage.