Daughter condemns Mudragada’s challenge

B. Kranthi Bharathi, daughter of YSRC leader Mudragada Padmanabham, who recently pledged to defeat Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan, has opposed her father’s statement on Friday.Kranthi Bharathi released a video saying there is nothing wrong on part of her father Mudragada to work for the victory of YSRC candidate Vanga Geetha in Pithapuram assembly constituency against Pawan Kalyan.However, she observed that her father’s challenge to change his name to “Padmanabha Reddy” if Pawan Kalyan wins from PIthapuram is not right. “I do not understand the logic behind my father’s statement,” Kranthi maintained.She went on to accuse Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of using her father to fight against Pawan Kalyan only to sideline him after the elections.This is the first time that a member of Padmanabham’s family has come out openly against him in more than four decades of his political life.However, Mudragada has remained unruffled. He went on to say that his daughter had been his property till her marriage. After that, she has become the property of her husband and her in-laws.“Kranthi may have made such a statement after her in-laws exerted pressure on her,” he maintained.The Kapu leader said his daughter’s statement will not affect his political stand.