Danam holds padayatra in Khairatabad

Hyderabad: Congress Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender conducted a padayatra in Nandinagar in the Khairatabad Assembly segment on Saturday in which local party leaders and workers and people in large numbers took part.

Addressing street corner meetings, Nagender said that the people of Hyderabad had elected him legislator six times so far because he had always remained accessible to the people and tried to resolve all the issues that they brought to his notice.

He slammed his rival G. Kishan Reddy, TS BJP president and Union minister, accusing him of being inaccessible to the people after getting elected as Secunderabad MP five years ago.

Nagender said Kishan Reddy enjoyed power and position but the people who voted for him faced several hardships during the floods and the Covid pandemic and related lockdown.

"When people were suffering, Kishan Reddy was unavailable. He was busy in Delhi but was least bothered about his people in Secunderabad who elected him. During the city floods in 2020, Kishan Reddy failed to bring a single rupee for flood relief from the Modi government despite being Union minister and Secunderabad MP," Nagender alleged.