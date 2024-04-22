Crorepati candidates galore in Telugu states

Hyderabad: The Telugu states are seeing a surge in crorepati candidates vying to contest as MPs in both states and MLAs in the AP state polls. Incidentally, some candidates who filed their affidavits on Monday declared assets of less than Rs 3 crore.

The richest candidate of the day was the TD’s Guntur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, doctor-turned-industralist in the US, who listed total assets worth Rs 5,700 crore.

Of this, he owns assets worth Rs 2,316 crore whlile his wife Sriratna held assets worth Rs 2,280 crore. They have shares worth Rs 1,200 crore each in addition to a debt of Rs 519 crroe each.

The family assets include four cars worth Rs 6.11 crore, cash in bank accounts of Rs 5.9 crore each, 6.86 kgs of gold, cultivable land worth Rs 2.67 crore in Guntur district, land worth Rs 28.1 crore in Hyderabad, commercial building worth Rs 29.73 crore, a building worth Rs 72 crore in Delhi and land worth Rs 6.82 crore in the US.

His wife has cultivable land worth Rs 2.33 crore in Krishna district, a building worth Rs 34.82 crore in Delhi and buildings worth Rs 28.26 crore in the US.

Chevella BJP Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy declared worth Rs 4,566 crore approximately. According to his election affidavit, Vishweshwar Reddy's wife K. Sangita Reddy is richer than him.

Vishweshwar Reddy did bachelor's in electrical engineering from University of Madras, at Guindy in Chennai and MS Electrical Engineering from NJIT, New Jersey, US.

According to an affidavit submitted to the returning officer (RO) on Monday, Vishweshwar Reddy listed Rs 1,178.72 crore properties, and those of Sangita Reddy at Rs 3,203.90 crore. Their son K. Viraj Madhav Reddy has assets worth Rs 107 crore, the affidavit said. Vishweshwar Reddy also has liabilities worth Rs 12.06 crore.

In Andhra Pradesh, Narayana Ponguru, a Telugu Desam candidate from Nellore, declared properties worth Rs 806 crore. While Narayana listed assets worth Rs 214 crore, he said his wife Ramadevi Ponguru had assets worth Rs 592 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy filed nominations from Pulivendula of Kadapa district and listed properties of Rs 700 crore. While his properties are worth Rs 535 crore, his wife Bharathi Reddy possesses assets worth Rs 165 crore according to the affidavit.

YSRC Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botsa Jhansi Laksmi said she owned assets of Rs 22 crore, Rs 11 crore for herself and her husband Botsa Satyanarayana.

Malkajgiri Congress Lok Sabha candidate Patnam Suneetha Reddy declared properties worth Rs 2 crore in her election affidavit. She has liabilities a Rs 2.50 crore. Suneetha Reddy said she had passed Class 10 in 1990.

Warangal Congress party Lok Sabha candidate Dr Kadiam Kavya, completed her MD (Pathology) from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, in 2013. Dr Kavya declared assets worth Rs 2.47 crore.

