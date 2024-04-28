CPM Slams BJP, YSRC Govts for Neglecting Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The CPM candidate from Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency Ch. Babu Rao on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for their failure to fulfill poll promises. He accused both the BJP government and the state government of deceiving the people of Vijayawada with their unfulfilled promises.

As part of the election campaign, the CPM and I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders on Sunday visited several colonies in the Vijayawada 58th division including Ajit Singh Nagar, Vaddera Colony, P&T colony Shadi Khana, Indira Naik Nagar, and other areas.

They appealed to voters to reject leaders like Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao of YSRC and Bonda Uma of TD. They pointed out that Amaravati capital needed Rs 42,000 crore, but only got Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre.

They further alleged that both the Centre and state governments had failed to develop crucial infrastructure like Vijayawada railway station and bypass roads. They also ignored housing projects, healthcare initiatives, and pollution prevention measures.

Babu Rao emphasized the need for strong and sincere leadership to uplift Vijayawada from its current state of neglect.