Top
Home » Nation » Politics

CPM Lambasts NDA Alliance’s Promise to Reduce Prices

Politics
Harshini
25 April 2024 5:49 PM GMT
CPM Lambasts NDA Alliance’s Promise to Reduce Prices
x
CPM candidate CH. Babu Rao. (Image: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: CPM candidate from Vijayawada Central constituency CH. Babu Rao questioned the promise of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in alliance with Bharatiya Janata party that prices of essential commodities will be reduced.

In his fiery speech while addressing the residents of Sanjeevayya Colony, he pointed out that TD and JS have teamed up with BJP, which has hiked the cooking gas prices from ₹400 to ₹1,200.
“The two parties are trying to influence public in the wrong way,” the CPM candidate remarked.
He showcased his party’s history of supporting the underprivileged, helping them get ownership rights over their houses, making efforts towards ending corruption and promising transparent governance once the CPM comes to power.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ch. Babu Rao vijayawada AP elections 2024 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
Harshini
About the AuthorHarshini

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X