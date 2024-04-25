CPM Lambasts NDA Alliance’s Promise to Reduce Prices

VIJAYAWADA: CPM candidate from Vijayawada Central constituency CH. Babu Rao questioned the promise of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in alliance with Bharatiya Janata party that prices of essential commodities will be reduced.

In his fiery speech while addressing the residents of Sanjeevayya Colony, he pointed out that TD and JS have teamed up with BJP, which has hiked the cooking gas prices from ₹400 to ₹1,200.

“The two parties are trying to influence public in the wrong way,” the CPM candidate remarked.

He showcased his party’s history of supporting the underprivileged, helping them get ownership rights over their houses, making efforts towards ending corruption and promising transparent governance once the CPM comes to power.