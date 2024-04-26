CPM in a Tight Spot Over LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan’s Meeting With Javadekar

Thiruvanathapuram: The CPI(M) in Kerala received a jolt on the poling day on Friday with allegations that ruling LDF convenor E P Jayarajan met Prakash Javadekar to explore the possibilities of joining the BJP.

The controversy was triggered by BJP leader and Alappuzha NDA candidate Shobha Surendran’s startling claim that a middleman T G Nandakumar had tried to help a top CPM leader who wanted to join the BJP. Later she claimed that the leader was none other than E P Jayarajan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought to play down the issue terming it as a lack of caution on the part of Jayarajan. “Jayarajan should have been more cautious,” said in Kannur on Friday.

Without naming Nandakumar, who facilitated Jayarajan's meeting with Javadekar, the chief minister said any closeness or friendship with such people should be generally avoided. “Jayarajan who always maintains a good relationship with everyone, was usually not vigilant about the people who come to meet him,” he said.

With the Congress-led UDF raising the issue in a big way, E P Jayarajan came out with a response. He rejected allegations that talks were held to join the BJP.

“KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Sobha Surendran conspired against me. These allegations were made on the eve of the elections as part of the conspiracy. The reports that I will join the BJP are baseless,” he said.

Jayarajan said he would take legal action against those who were making these baseless allegations.

The LDF convenor admitted that Javadekar came to see him. “He came to my son’s flat in Thiruvananthapuram during his son’s birthday party. When someone visits home you can't tell them to leave. He tried to talk politics but I didn’t entertain that,” Jayarajan said while admitting that Nandakumar was also with Javadekar.

Meanwhile, Javadekar didn’t deny his meeting with Jayarajan. “What is the problem if you see leaders?" We meet many people as part of our political activities. There is nothing unusual in it,” he told media persons.

However, he declined to respond to the allegations made by Nandakumar.