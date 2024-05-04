CPM, Congress warn against corporates influencing politics

Vijayawada: During their joint election campaign in Machavaram area of Vijayawada Central constituency, CPM candidate Ch. Babu Rao and Congress leader V. Gurunadham cautioned voters about dangers posed by BJP, YSRC or Telugu Desam once they come to power.

Addressing meetings in the constituency, they said these parties favour big corporates like Ambani and Adani. They are not bothered about common people, including those residing along canal bunds.

Babu Rao pointed out that these parties are leasing public assets like railways and Vijayawada railway station to private entities, while neglecting public welfare, including construction of a fresh water reservoir in Machavaram area.

Gurunadham regretted that despite living for long years along canal bunds, their residents are being denied property titles.

Their election campaign concluded with airing slogans for change. They urged voters to elect leaders who prioritise welfare of people over corporate interests.