CPM Announces Candidates List in AP

Vijayawada: The State Committee of the CPI (Marxist) has declared its candidates for both Parliament and Assembly elections. Following several rounds of discussions with the Congress, the two parties agreed on the seats for Araku LS seat and the Assembly constituencies of Rampachodavaram, Kurupam, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri and Nellore City. However, they are yet to decide on the remaining five seats.

The CPM named Pachypenta Appalanarsa for Araku (ST) Lok Sabha segment and Lotha Rama Rao from Rampachodavaram (ST) Assembly seat, Disari Gangaraju for Araku (ST), Mandangi Ramana from Kurupam (ST), Maradana Jaggunaidu from Gajuwaka, Chigurupati Baburao for Vijayawada Central, Venkateswara Rao from Gannavaram, Jonna Sivashankar from Mangalagiri, Ramesh from Nellore City, D. Gauldesai for Kurnool and Ubba Adilakshmi Santhanuthalapadu (SC) Assembly segment.

The CPM and CPI have come to an agreement for strengthening each other in the segments where both parties are contesting.