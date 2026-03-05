Betrayal Of People's Mandate: CPI(ML) Chief Criticizes Nitish Kumar

New Delhi : CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday accused Nitish Kumar of betraying the mandate given by people, as the Bihar chief minister announced he is moving to the Rajya Sabha as an MP. Kumar, the JD(U) chief, on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, drawing curtains on his tenure as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar.

His move comes months after he led the NDA to a landslide victory in the assembly elections held in November last year.

"It's not about whatever gameplan the NDA may have been hatching or the transition that the BJP desires in Bihar. It's an outright betrayal of the mandate that the NDA sought and got in the name of Nitish Kumar," Bhattacharya said in a post on X.

"This is taking Bihar for granted and playing games with the people of the state," he said.

Kumar has been the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10 terms since 2005. As he steps down, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post.

The JDU supremo said the new government that will be formed in the state will have his full cooperation and guidance.