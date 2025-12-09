Country Now In Full-fledged 'Reform Express' Phase, Claims Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country is now in a full-fledged 'Reform Express' phase, where reforms are happening rapidly and with clear intent, according to the source. The Prime Minister was addressing the NDA parliamentary party meet. PM Modi emphasised that the government's reforms are completely citizen-centric, not just economic or revenue-focused. The goal is to remove everyday hurdles so people can reach their full potential.

The Prime Minister urged all the MPs to actively share real problems faced by ordinary people, so that the Reform Express can reach every household and remove day-to-day hardships. PM Modi also said he wants to end the culture of 30-40-page forms and unnecessary paperwork, stressing that we "need to provide services at the doorstep of citizens" and eliminate repeated data submissions.

The Prime Minister further recalled that the government trusted citizens by allowing self-certification, and emphasised that this trust has worked successfully for 10 years without misuse.PM Modi stressed that both "Ease of Life" and "Ease of Doing Business" are top priorities of the Modi-led NDA government.

The NDA leaders felicitated PM Modi at the Parliamentary Party meeting at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB). The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance presented him with a large garland upon his arrival to attend the meeting in the morning.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, JDU MP Sanjay Jha, NCP MP Praful Patel, Union Minister S Jaishankar, L Murugan, and other leaders also attended the meeting.Earlier, Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the Prime Minister's concern over the chaos that ensued after several IndiGo Airlines flights were cancelled during the NDA parliamentary meeting.

The Minister said that the PM emphasised that passengers should not be inconvenienced."During the NDA parliamentary meeting, the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system it is not right to harass people," said Rijiju.