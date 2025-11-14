J&K: Counting Begins For Budgam Assembly Bypoll

Srinagar : The counting of votes for bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam began at 8 am on Friday, officials sai. The counting, which would decide the fate of 17 candidates, is taking place at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, they said.

All arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the exercise, officials added. Over 50 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the bypoll held on Tuesday. The final voting percentage was 50.01 per cent.

The Budgam assembly constituency had around 1.26 registered voters. The bypoll in the assembly constituency was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat after winning from both Budgam and Ganderbal in the assembly elections last year. Abdullah chose his family bastion of Ganderbal.

There were 17 candidates in the fray, with Aga Syed Mehmood of the ruling National Conference facing a stiff challenge from the PDP's (Peoples Democratic Party) Aga Muntazir.

Besides the two Shia leaders, other key candidates included the BJP's Syed Mohsin, Awami Ittehad Party's Nazir Ahmad Khan, Aam Aadmi Party's Deeba Khan, and independent candidate Muntazir Mohiuddin.