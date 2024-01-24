Council Chairman Gutha Seeks LS Ticket for Son

Hyderabad: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday hoped that the BRS would nominate his son Amit Reddy for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections either from Nalgonda or Bhongir. He denied that he was looking to leave the BRS and join some other party, saying that he is very comfortable being in the party.

In an informal chat with reporters, Sukhender Reddy said he expected some clarity on the issue of whether the party will agree to give the ticket to his son. He said he would work for anyone the party selected from the two constituencies.

Sukhender Reddy has become the second senior BRS leader to ask for a ticket for his son in the recent past. Earlier, Nagarkurnool BRS MP Pothuganti Ramulu was also learnt to have asked for a ticket for his son P. Bharat in the Assembly elections and is again pitching for him.