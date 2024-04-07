Contestants Focusing on Castes for Votes

Nizamabad: Political parties are focussing on attempts to entice caste organisations under the Nizamabad parliament constituency limits.

Candidates of the Congress, BJP, and BRS are approaching these entities, seeking their support in the parliament elections. Under the Nizamabad parliament constituency, Muslims, Munnuru Kapus, Madigas, Padmashalis, and Reddys are in sizable numbers.

By offering individual and community-based benefits, these parties and their leaders are trying to win support for them in the elections.

Identifying a large number of communities at village and residential colony levels, the contesting candidates are brushing up their relations with caste organisation leaders.

Under Nizamabad parliament constituency limits, Nizamabad urban, Nizamabad rural, Bodhan, Armoor, Balkonda, Korutla, and Jagtial assembly segments have major concentrations of certain communities. Muslims number 3.80 lakh in the Nizamabad segment. Their number is significant in Nizamabad urban, Bodhan, and Jagtial assembly constituencies.

Likewise, Munnuru Kapus number 3.45 lakh, Madigas (SC) 2.40 lakh, Padmashalis 1.75 lakh, Reddys 97,000, Mudirajs 76,000, Lambadas (ST) 70,000, Gouds 57,000 voters.

MP and BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri attended a meeting of Padmashali community’s district office-bearers in Nizamabad on Sunday. He said the BJP is giving utmost importance to social equations. “We encouraged Padmashali leaders in municipal, mandal parishad, and assembly elections,” he said.

BRS candidate Bajireddy Govardhan along with Balkonda MLA V Prashanth Reddy also met Padmashali leaders.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, P Dattatri, a retired employee, said his caste association members benefited from various political parties. From sarpanch level polls to LS polls, contestants approach caste organisations and are promising each community benefits both on collective and individual bases, he said.