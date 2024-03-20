Congress Working Committee Authorises Mallikarjun Kharge to Finalise Party Manifesto for Lok Sabha Polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in the national capital on Tuesday and authorised the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to give final approval to the party's manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and decide a date for its release.

Asserting that the country is seeking a change, the Congress president said on Tuesday that the "guarantees" touted by the Narendra Modi government will meet the same fate as the "India Shining" slogan of 2004. He said: "The country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the Modi government will have the same fate as that of the BJP's India Shining slogan of 2004.”Addressing the meeting of the CWC, the party's top decision-making body, to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Kharge urged all party leaders and workers to take every issue raised in the party's manifesto to every village and town and to every household across the country.Mr Kharge urged the Congress workers to take the party manifesto to every household, adding that whatever is promised in the manifesto will be strictly implemented.

Before making promises in the manifesto, an in-depth deliberation has been made to ensure that these promises are implementable, the Congress president said, adding,

“It is because of this very fact that, right from 1926, the Congress party's manifesto has been regarded as a 'document of trust and commitment'."



Mr Kharge also lauded the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying through it the Congress was able to draw the country's attention to the real issue faced by the people.



The party is fighting the elections on the issue of "five nyay" (justices) -- "Bhagidari Nyay", "Kisan Nyay", "Nari Nyay", "Shramik Nyay" and "Yuva Nyay". Giving 25 guarantees, five for each nyay, which have been announced by the Congress president and Mr Gandhi.



Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the manifesto will be released soon. He added that at the last CWC meeting before the Lok Sabha polls, which lasted for about three-and-a-half hours, discussions were held on how to inform people about the party's guarantees.

“We will have a massive guarantee to take the guarantees to the people of this country,” Mr Venugopal said, adding that the Congress is confident of defeating the BJP. “In a democracy, people are masters, not (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. People will decide who will rule.”



Congress’s communications head Jairam Ramesh said the party is ready for the elections. “Our manifesto will state our objectives and agenda. Ours is a nyay (justice) agenda. This is nyay patra (justice manifesto), not ghoshna patra (poll manifesto),” said Mr Ramesh.



Meanwhile, the central election committee of the Congress also met on Friday evening. Sources said that about 86 seats, including seats from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Andaman, Puducheri, Karnataka, Telangana, MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan were discussed.

Insiders claim that a total of 30 seats were approved. Eight seats in Bengal and 15 seats in Karnataka were finalised. Discussions also took place regarding Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections. The CEC cleared 18 Sikkim Assembly. The next meeting of the CEC will be held on March 21. The third list of the Congress is expected on Wednesday.