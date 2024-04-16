Adilabad: The Congress is aiming to draw in leaders from other parties, with an eye on winning their communities’ support for the Lok Sabha polls.

BRS senior leader and former minister S. Venugopala Chary of Nirmal joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

The party is inducting former MLAs, MPTCs, ZPTCs, Sarpanches, and ward members of BRS and other parties to strengthen its base at the grassroots apart from an aim to win the Adilabad LS seat.

Former MLAs Koneru Konappa of Sirpur (T), Vittal Reddy, Rathod Bapurao of Boath, Nirmal municipal chairman Gandrath Eshwar and ten ward councillors have already joined the Congress.

As many as 70 former Sarpaches and MPTC of Mamada and Sarangapur mandals also joined the state’s ruling party.

In-charge minister of Adilabad LS constituency Seethaka, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, and other district Congress leaders have been asked by the top leadership to draw in leaders of other parties to strengthen the ruling party’s electoral base.

A recent survey carried out by the TPCC hinted that the Congress is giving a tough fight to the BJP, which has four MLAs in the Adilabad LS constituency. The Congress has one and BRS two seats.

It proposed serious efforts in the coming 20 days to beat the BJP with more publicity. The party candidate must reach out to the maximum people and a vigorous campaign must be undertaken by highlighting the Congress party’s guarantees, it said.

Four ward members, including three of the BRS and one from the MIM of the Adilabad municipality, joined the Congress.

Adilabad LS in charge Seethakka is focusing more on encouraging intakes from other parties to get the Congress strengthened.

It was observed in the survey that the Congress party has a poor organisational set-up compared to the BJP. Hence, the party has intensified polling booth-level activity in the run-up to the LS elections.

Congress party is focusing on the induction of leaders from the general category so as to draw support from the non-tribals, which is crucial in winning the Adilabad seat.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal held a review meeting with the party candidates and top leaders of TPCC and took stock of the political situation in various LS constituencies in the state.