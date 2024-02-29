Congress will Win 14 LS Seats in Telangana says CM Revanth Reddy

Thiruvananthapuram: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday called upon the people of Kerala to strengthen the Congress by giving all 20 seats to the party-led UDF in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Revanth Reddy, speaking at a public meeting to mark the culmination of the Kerala Yatra of CLP leader V.D. Satheeshan, said the forthcoming polls are not merely an electoral battle but a crucial war to save democracy and democratic institutions.

Reddy said Congress MPs from Kerala were doing a great job in taking on the Modi government head-on in the Parliament. “If last time you gave us 18 seats, this time we appeal to you to give us all 20 seats,” he said, adding that the Congress will win 14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The Telangana Chief Minister attacked the CPM-led LDF government in Kerala. “The Chief Minister of Kerala used to visit Telangana and meet the corrupt KCR. He seems to have taken lessons from him on how to register cases against the Congress workers and put them in jails,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the I.N.D.I.A. alliance was getting stronger by the day and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the current Nyay Yatra have evoked huge support among people across the country.

He said the people of the country have seen the fake promises made by the Narendra Modi government. “The Centre has failed to resolve the issues like price rise and unemployment,” he said.

Senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Ramesh Chennithala, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Shashi Tharoor, V.D. Satheeshan, K. Sudhakaran and Deepa Das Munsi, among others, addressed the public meeting.