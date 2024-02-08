Congress will implement all 6Gs in 100 days, says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the Congress government would implement the Six Guarantees promised by the party within 100 days of coming to power and that nobody should harbour any doubts in this regard.

Participating in the Nyay Yatra undertaken by AICC secretary C. Vamsichand Reddy in the Devarakadra constituency, he spoke in the public meeting held in the circle in Kothakota. “The BRS whose leaders earned lakhs of crores and left the state in a debt of `7 lakh crores in the last 10 years don’t have the right to question us. We will keep our promise and implement our promises though the state has been left in debt. KCR took the people for a ride and came to power twice. He still seems to think that he is the CM. His arrogance has not abated,” he said.

After losing power, and with an eye on political dividends, the BRS was bring up the KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) issue to rouse passions among the people, Srinivas Reddy said. This is akin to a thief calling others thieves. “KCR has belied the trust of the people,” Srinivas Reddy said.

The minister asked what former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had done for Mahbubnagar district which had given him a new lease of life politically. He observed that the district had been only used to serve their partisan needs by the BRS.

Flaying the BRS for failing to irrigate even one acre additionally after spending `25,000 crore on the Palamuru Rangareddy project, he said, “The Congress has a track record of irrigating large tracts of land by constructing the Koilsagar, Jurala, Bhima phase 1 and 2 projects. The BRS has failed to give even one house per village. We will give Indiramma houses to all deserving people. Plans are being made to make this a reality. Revenue system is being strengthened to prevent alienation of government and private land.”