Congress will End Decade of Pain in Haryana: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Just a week before the October 5 Haryana polls, the Congress launched its election manifesto, highlighting key promises like a farmers’ welfare commission, Rs 2 crore compensation for families of martyred soldiers, and efforts to generate employment through labor-intensive industries.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, expressing confidence in Congress’s victory said, “The party’s incoming government would end the decade of pain caused by BJP rule in Haryana.” He also vowed to restore the state’s prosperity and fulfill the aspirations of its people.”

In a social media post, Gandhi accused the BJP of taking away Haryana’s prosperity through inflation, unemployment, and policies like the Agniveer scheme. He promised a Congress government would reverse this damage.

The manifesto includes two lakh permanent jobs, a drug-free Haryana, free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 2,000 per month for women. Congress also pledged to provide 300 units of free electricity, reintroduce the old pension scheme, and set up commissions for various communities, including Scheduled Castes, minorities, and OBCs.

A memorial for farmers who died during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws will also be established, along with government jobs for their families.

The manifesto launch was attended by senior Congress leaders, including Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.



The party also promised to set up commissions for minority, backward classes, and Brahmin welfare, and pledged Rs 2 crore for soldiers' families, along with job support for their kin. Gehlot emphasised that the manifesto was developed through consultations with various sections of society, ensuring credibility. Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, in charge of the manifesto committee, added that a commission for farmers' welfare would be established, alongside support for small farmers through subsidised diesel.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said that the party would prioritise resolving farmers' issues, provide diesel subsidies, and issue a farmer diesel card. The party also plans to push for the implementation of the Supreme Court’s favorable ruling on the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

The manifesto also promises to abolish the BJP’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) portal and review other portals causing public difficulties.



