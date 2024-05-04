Congress track-record will swing verdict my way: Suresh Shetkar

Zaheerabad: Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Congress candidate from Zaheerabad, said he was confident that the party’s track-record would ensure his smooth win. Being assured of integrated development, the people will definitely support the Congress, he said.

Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who belongs to the undivided Medak district, completely ignored the Zaheerabad parliamentary segment, he said in an interview Deccan Chronicle.

Excerpts:

Q Who do you reckon will be your nearest rival?

All sections of people are extending support to us, especially the youth. We are reaching out to people across the constituency. Being a former MP, I enjoy a good rapport with the people and the party cadre, which is getting reflected in the overwhelming response I am getting everywhere. Frankly, we are facing a triangular fight in Zaheerabad but Congress will win with a comfortable majority.

Q How do you see the situation in the constituency?

Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao belongs to the undivided Medak district but always ignored development of Zaheerabad. The two-time MP from BRS, B.B. Patil, has not only failed to develop the area, he also remains inaccessible to the people. Sensing the ground-realities, Patil resigned from the BRS and is now in the fray as the BJP candidate. People will teach him a befitting lesson.

Q What are your strengths?

As a Congress MP, I fought for Telangana statehood and initiated widening of two national highways. Tenders for the Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola (SNA) highway widening were called in 2013 but the Congress lost power. People are comparing the performances of both Congress and BRS in the last two decades.

Q What are your major poll assurances?

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured to transform Zaheerabad as an industrial hub. We will concentrate on bringing more industrial units for an integrated development and creation of employment opportunities. KCR failed to construct Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes. Our endeavour would be to use 6 tmc ft of the 26 tmc ft at Singur reservoir in Zaheerabad. The people will back us as we are swearing by the all-round development of the constituency.

Q Your opponents say that Congress has failed to implement the Six Guarantees. What is your take?

We are gradually implementing all our poll promises. Showing confidence in the Congress, people voted it to power in the Assembly elections. They are set for an encore in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.