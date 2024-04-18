Congress To Step Up Campaigning From Today

Hyderabad: With filing of nominations for Lok Sabha elections commencing on Thursday, the ruling Congress has decided to step up campaigning in all the 17 constituencies in Telangana. The campaign will be spearheaded by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is planning to address 50 election rallies covering all Lok Sabha constituencies until May 11, the last day of campaigning. He will also participate in around 15 roadshows.

Currently campaigning in Kerala for two days, Reddy will return on Thursday night and resume campaigning in Telangana on Friday. He will address election rallies in Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad constituencies on April 19 and another one in Bhongir on April 21. Reddy will also take part when party candidates from Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad and Bhongir file their nominations.

Meanwhile, the party is expected to declare names of candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad, which are pending, in a day or two.

The party leadership has asked candidates in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that have been cleared to launch a door-to-door campaign from Thursday. The party appointed in-charges for every Assembly constituency falling under each Lok Sabha constituency to coordinate the campaigning with candidates.

Revanth Reddy has devised a three-tier campaign model for every Lok Sabha constituency for effective coordination during campaigning.

The first level will comprise Assembly constituency-level leaders, the second will be mandal-level leaders and the third will be booth-level leaders. All these leaders will reach out to every household and every voter, explain about the implementation of five out of six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power and seek their support for the party candidates.