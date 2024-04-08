Congress to Plans to Booth Level Reachout To Win Elections

Hyderabad: The Congress leadership has decided to launch the "Mera Booth-Meri Jaan" initiative to counter the BJP's "Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot" campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress initiative is aimed to strengthen booth-level committees to connect with voters at micro booth level and translate them into votes.

Under this initiative, the party workers will work at ground level to beat the BJP's model of "Panna Pracharaks", who work at booth-level to attract voters.

The concept of "Mera Booth-Meri Jaan" was widely discussed in the Congress Assembly constituency wise preparatory meeting for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha election on Monday.

The meeting was held in the Nampally Assembly constituency which was attended by Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate Danam Nagender, TPCC general secretary Mohammed Feroz Khan, GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi among others.

In the meeting, it was felt that unless the Congress beats the the BJP's Panna Pracharak model, it would be difficult to secure victory in Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to this newspaper, Feroz Khan said, "We need to secure more than 4.25 lakh votes to secure the victory in Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. For this, we need to strengthen the booth level party network in all the seven Assembly constituencies under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Mera booth-Meri Jaan initiative will help the party to reach out to every voter in every booth and translate into votes."

Feroz Khan, who lost to the MIM by a slender margin from Nampally in the recent Assembly polls, said, "The mood of the public has changed after the Congress came to power. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership, implementation of Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power has turned the tide in favour of Congress. This should translate into votes. For this, party workers at booth level have to work at micro level, meet voters and ensure they vote in favour of Congress."

The public meeting, roadshows, street corner meetings, media and social campaign will fetch 40 per cent of the votes and the remaining 60 per cent votes depend on micro level booth management and the 'Mera Booth-Meri Jaan" initiative will inspire booth level workers to achieve this goal.