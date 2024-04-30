Hyderabad: After tasting success with the distribution of 'guarantee cards' to every household during the Assembly, the TPCC leadership has decided to replicate the same in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. This forms part of the 11-day campaign strategy to win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state, party sources said.

Party workers at the booth level were asked to reach out to every voter, every household in the next 11 days and distribute guarantee cards, and give them application papers for availing the benefits promised by the Congress as part of 'Paanch Nyay' and Pachees Guarantee' after the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc forms the government at the Centre in June.

During a virtual meeting, TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with AICC Telangana affairs in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, AICC secretary P.C. Vishnunadh and Chief Minister's adviser Vem Narender Reddy finalised the "11-day action plan" till May 11, the last day for campaigning.

As part of its strategy, the party aims to focus on stepping up campaigning activities at the booth level and reaching out to every household with the distribution of Congress 'guarantee cards'.

The party leadership had focussed on public meetings, roadshows, and street-corner meetings since the elections were notified, and the focus would turn to booth-level outreach activities.

It wants the party workers to interact with voters, explain the implementation of 5 out of Six Guarantees in 100 days, and promise that the rest would be put into play after the model code of conduct ended.

It has also decided to take up aggressively, the promise of the government waiving crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15.

Ministers and MLAs were asked to that the margins secured in the Assembly segments would be retained for the Lok Sabha polls. Their performance was linked to future opportunities to be given in the party and government.