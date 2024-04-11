Congress telling lies in presence of Kondagattu Anjanna: Bandi

Karimnagar: “Congress leaders are telling lies to the people in the presence of Kondagattu Anjanna. The party has not implemented several promises it made to the people of Telangana before the assembly elections. Now, to cover its failures, the Congress is trying to blame the opposition leaders.”

The comment was made by BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaking at the parliamentary poll preparatory meeting he held with mandal level BJP leaders at in Karimnagar on Thursday.

“Kondagattu Anjanna is a most-powerful god. BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his daughter Kavitha lied in the presence of Anjanna. As a result, they are now facing tough situations in their lives. The same will happen to the Congress leaders, who lied that they fulfilled all the six guarantees they had given to the people in the presence of Anjanna.”

Did the Congress party fulfill the promise of sanctioning Rs 2,500 per month to the women? Has it given `500 bonus for crops to the farmers and `15,000 under Rythu bandhu? Did it give a Rs 5 lakh Barosa card to the students and Rs 4,000 pension to the aged persons till date, he asked.

“The Congress has not even fulfilled the promises of waiving farmers’ farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh.”

Why did the Congress leaders not get their deposits in the elections if they had done a lot of development in Karimnagar? Why has transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar fled to Husanabad without contesting in Karimnagar, he questioned.

Bandi Sanjay said, “The former MP and BRS party LS candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar is cheating the people by wearing the mask of a good person. When Vinod Kumar is so confident that all his developmental works would take him to victory, then why is he using the photo of KCR, why is he not trying to reach out to the people with his own photo?”

The BRS is not going to get even a single MP seat in the LS elections and is going to lose its address after the parliament elections, he said.

Bandi Sanjay would file his nomination papers on April 21 by taking out a procession in Karimnagar. He expressed confidence that he would win the seat for the second consecutive term.



