Congress spreading falsehood: BJP Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national vice president Dr K. Laxman said the Congress is spreading fear among the people that the BJP is seeking votes in the name of religion. He questioned as to what Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is doing in the state when he visits temples.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said, “The Chief Minister is swearing by the Gods to whichever district he visits and is promising to waive farm loans of Rs 2 lakh after the elections. He is spreading falsehood that the BRS is trying to benefit the BJP by fielding weak candidates. They benefitted by the same kind of propaganda in the Assembly polls. The Congress had given an impetus to the growth of the MIM when they ruled the state. The same party is now talking about secularism which the people are rejecting. They are falsely saying that the CAA is against Muslims.”

The Congress gave four per cent reservations to Muslims during the YSR regime. The party is seeking to give them reservations among the BC category. The Modi government is working for all. The party will win hands down in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency. The people will teach Revanth Reddy a lesson in the parliament polls, he said.

The days of BRS are over now, he added.