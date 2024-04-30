Congress Spreading Canards about BJP Abolishing Reservation, Says Konda

Hyderabad: The Congress was disseminating misinformation on reservations after reducing the OBC quota by four per cent and passing it onto Muslims in Karnataka and Telangana, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidate from Chevella, said on Tuesday.

“Dr B.R. Ambedkar had vehemently opposed reservations based on religion. Their actions indicate an attempt to dismantle the reservation policy established by Dr Ambedkar," he said at a public meeting at Parigi.

Vishweshwar Reddy said the Congress deliberately humiliated Dr Ambedkar during his lifetime by actively campaigning against him in the Bombay East seat, contributing to his defeat on two occasions. “On the other hand, the BJP holds Dr. Ambedkar in the highest regard, venerating the "Panch Dham" associated with him, these include his birthplace, the location where he spent his formative years, the place in England where he pursued higher education, and the house where he resided while drafting the Constitution.”

The commitment of the BJP towards reservation is evident in the party's leadership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the OBC community. The party had made Ramnath Kovind, a member of the SC community the President, and Draupadi Murmu, a tribal woman from a remote area, was elected as the President, he said

Vishweshwar Reddy said a BJP wave is sweeping through Parigi, evidenced by the notable influx of senior leaders from the Congress and the BRS joining the party in the past 10 days. “Today, the momentum continued as an MPTC, former sarpanch, upa-sarpanch, and numerous youths enthusiastically joined BJP and BJYM. The nation has already made its decision in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi retaining power at the Centre. Telangana is swiftly following suit, with a prevailing sentiment indicating that a minimum of 12 MPs will be elected on the BJP symbol.”

He said the BJP is poised to win Chevella with an impressive victory margin exceeding 3 lakh votes.

Vishweshwar Reddy said BJP OBC Morcha and BJYM meeting took place at Parigi and the cadre is brimming with energy and enthusiasm, radiating high levels of optimism about securing victory in Chevella. They are deeply committed to ensuring a resounding victory, aiming to present Modi with a significant margin as a fitting tribute in his journey towards achieving 400 seats.

“Since the Assembly elections, there has been a profound transformation in the political dynamics of Chevella, with the resonance of Modi's name echoing dramatically throughout the region. Moreover, the discerning and astute voters recognise that this election is fundamentally about selecting the Prime Minister, and they perceive no contender who can rival Modi. The electorate is increasingly disillusioned with the Congress-led state government, which has failed to deliver on its promises and lacks a clear roadmap to fulfil them. Consequently, they are rapidly losing hope and are reluctant to place their trust in the Congress party once more,” he said.