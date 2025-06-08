Congress Slams PM Modi Over Renewed Manipur Violence

New Delhi: In the wake of fresh violence engulfing parts of Manipur, the Congress has targeted the union government and Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi accusing them of showing “insensitivity” to the suffering of people in the state.



“Manipur is once again in the grip of violence. For the last two years people of the state are facing violence, murder, rape and migration. Hundreds have died and thousands have been left homeless. What is eluding peace in the state despite having Central Rule. Why has the PM left the state on its mercy? Why has he not gone to the state or met any representative from there? Neither has he gone to the state, nor has he taken concrete steps to bring back normalcy and peace there. This kind of insensitive and irresponsible attitude is very unfortunate. It is the PM's responsibility to provide safety and security to the citizens. Not doing so means shirking responsibility,” said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the pain, distress, and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated as five districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Katching, and Bishnupur in Manipur have been rocked by violence in the last 24 hours.While posting a copy of the prohibitory order, Mr Ramesh hit out at the government, and claimed that in February 2022 the BJP "engineered a majority for itself alone" in the assembly elections. "But less than fifteen months later from the night of May 3, 2023 Manipur was made to burn. Hundreds of innocent men, women, and children were killed. Thousands were displaced. Places of worship were destroyed," he said.On June 4, 2023, the Congress leader said the Union Government set up a three-member Commission of Inquiry. That Commission has been given repeated extensions to submit its report and the latest deadline given to it is November 20, 2025, he noted. On August 1, 2023, Mr Ramesh said the Supreme Court observed that there had been an "absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state for the past two months."The Union Home Minister went through the motions of visiting Manipur while the PM maintained absolute silence refusing to say anything and meet anybody from the state. Demands were made by the Congress for the imposition of President's Rule to begin with. That was ignored till the Congress announced that it was bringing a no-confidence motion against the CM in the assembly session beginning February 10, 2025. The BJP read the writing on the wall, got the CM to resign on the night of Feb 9, 2025, and finally imposed President's Rule on February 13, 2025. President's Rule, however, has made no difference," Mr Ramesh added.He claimed the Governor himself has been forced to travel from Imphal airport to his residence by helicopter as law and order in many parts of the state remains in a state of peril."The insensitivity of the Frequent Flyer PM to the suffering of the people of Manipur is truly shocking and defies understanding. He stands totally exposed just as the people of the state continue to pay the price of his callous and complete indifference. Their suffering is that of not only the state and the northeastern region but of the entire country," Mr Ramesh wrote in his post on X.