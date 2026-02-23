Congress Slams Narendra Modi Speech in Meerut

The Congress on Sunday said that issues raised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Meerut diverted attention from the real concerns of the public, including employment, inflation, farmers' income, education and social justice.

State Congress spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi claimed that instead of presenting concrete policy measures on these issues, the prime minister's speech focused on levelling allegations against the opposition.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating development projects, including the Namo Bharat rail and the Meerut Metro Rail extension here, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday came down heavily on the Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi, alleging that the party had turned an international event hosted by the country into an arena for its "gandi aur nangi (dirty and shameless)" politics.

Modi said the conduct displayed by the Congress showed how "ideologically bankrupt and impoverished" the party had become, alleging that they crossed all limits and that its actions had garnered widespread criticism across the nation.

However, instead of feeling ashamed, Congress leaders were glorifying those who had insulted the country, the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the 'topless' Indian Youth Congress protest during the AI Summit, saying the Prime Minister targets only his own people and lacks the courage to criticise US President Donald Trump.

"PM can attack only his own people. He doesn't have the courage to attack Trump," Masood told ANI.