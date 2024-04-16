Congress seeks support of NRI families for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress initiated efforts to garner the support of families of Gulf workers, who are present in large numbers in seven seven Lok Sabha constituencies, for the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met the representatives of Gulf workers associations here on Tuesday and gave a patient hearing to the grievances of Gulf workers for about two hours. He promised to bring an 'NRI policy' on the lines of Kerala for the welfare of Gulf workers and their families by September 17.

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of voters at 3.5 lakh representing the families of Gulf workers. The other Lok Sabha constituencies with sizable voters of Gulf workers families include Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Medak and Zaheerabad.

Congress candidates of all these Lok Sabha constituencies were present in the meeting. Revanth Reddy appealed to families of Gulf workers, especially in Nizamabad district, to elect MP candidate T. Jeevan Reddy in the Lok Sabha elections, who will raise his voice for the welfare of Gulf workers and their families in Parliament.

The Chief Minister said the new NRI policy will not only be applicable for Gulf workers but all workers doing jobs in various countries.

Revanth Reddy also promised to provide free life insurance for Gulf workers on the lines of Rythu Bima. He said an NRI wing will be established at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet which will be headed by a senior IAS officer and will include a team of officials who will assist Gulf workers in obtaining passports, visas and ensure that they don't fall prey to fake Gulf job agents.

He lashed out at the previous BRS government for neglecting welfare of Gulf workers and their families and said they failed to bring even an NRI policy for them in the last 10 years.