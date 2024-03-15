Congress Releases Guarantee Manifesto; Promises Rs 3K Unemployment Allowance, Gas Cylinder at Rs 500

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha unit of the Congress on Friday released its 90-point manifesto which among others promises a monthly unemployment allowance Rs 3,000 to educated youths, Rs 2,000 monthly grant to women head of every family and one cooking gas cylinder to every household every month.

The manifesto was released by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sarat Pattnaik, party’s state in-charge Ajoy Kumar, senior leader Panchanan Kanungo and Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak.

In its manifesto, the Congress stated that it will do all of the work which has not been done in the 24 years rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and nine years of BJP at the Centre.

While releasing its manifesto, Congress promised that it would provide a bonus along with minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy. Similarly, it promised to waive the agriculture loan of the farmers.

The Congress also promised a pension of Rs 2,000 per month for the farmers. The manifesto also promised 200 units of electricity free of cost to the domestic consumers in the state. Besides, it promised to provide employment to around 5 lakh youths.

The party also promised to waive loans of the Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and provide LPG cylinder to every family at Rs 500.

In its manifesto, the Congress also guaranteed to provide free health services to both government employees and other people up to Rs 15 lakh. Apart from this, the party also promised to provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of Rs 2,000.