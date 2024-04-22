Congress releases final list with 28 names for AP polls

Vijayawada: The AICC on Monday announced the final list of candidates for AP elections, with 38 names for the Assembly seats.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the central election committee finalised these names. Additionally, the AICC changed the party candidates in 10 Assembly constituencies. With this, so far the Congress nominated 142 candidates for the Assembly.

The party is in a poll alliance with the CPI and CPM. Out of the total 175 Assembly constituencies, the CPI and CPM are contesting in 16 and the Congress the remaining seats.

Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam North, Vijayawada East, Ongole, Kadapa, Srisailam and Hindupur seats are the prominent constituencies.

The Congress replaced candidate Padi Nagabushan Rao with Ambati Krishna Rao for Srikakulam. For Gajapathinagaram, Dola Srinivas would replace the previous nominee Gadapu Kurminaidu.

Maripi Vidyasagar has been named for Bobbili. The others are Nellimarla - Saragada Ramesh Kumar; Visakhapatnam North - Lakkaraju Rama Rao; Chodavaram - Jagath Srinivas; Elamanchili - Tar Narsing Rao; P Gannavaram (SC) - Kondeti Chittibabu, Achanta - Nekkanti Venkata Satyanarayana; Vijayawada East - Sunkara Padmasree and Jaggayyapet - Karnati Appa Rao.

The Congress also chose Manichala Sushil Raja in place of Cilaka Vijay Kumar for the Tadikonda (SC) Assembly constituency.

Other Congress candidates: Repalli - Mopidevi Srinivasa Rao; Tenali - Sk Basheer; Guntur West - Dr Rachakonda John Babu; Chirala - Amanchi Krishna Mohan; Ongole -Turakapalli Naga Lakshmi (who replaces Butti Ramesh Babu); Kanigiri - Devarapalli Subba Reddy (replaces Kadiri Bhavani); Kavali - Podalakuru Kalyan; Kovur - Narapareddy Kirankumar Reddy (replaces N. Mohan); Sarvepalli – P.V. Srikanth Reddy (replaces Poola Chandrasekhar); Gudur (SC) - Dr U. Ramakrishna Rao (replaces Vemayya Chillakkuri); Sullurpet (SC) - Chandanamudi Shiva (replaces Gadi Tilak Babu); and Venkatagiri - Panta Srinivasulu.

Kadapa - Tumman Kalyal Aszal Alikhan; Pulivendula - Mulam Reddy Dhruva Kumar Reddy; Jammalamadugu - Brahmananda Reddy Pamula; Proddutur-Shaik Poola Mohammed Nazeer; Mydukur - Gundlakunta Sriramulu; Allagadda - Baragodla Hussain; Srisailam - Asar Syed Ismail; Banaganapalle - Gutam Pullaiah; Dhone - Garlapati Madhuleti Swami; Adoni - Golla Ramesh; Aluru - Naveen Kishor Arakatla; Kalyandurg – P. Rambhupal Reddy; Hindupur - Mohammad Hussain Inayathulla (replaces V. Nagaraju); and Dharmavaram - Rangana Aswardha Narayana.