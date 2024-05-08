Congress Ramps Up Aggressive Campaign in Nalgonda, Bhongir and Khammam

Nalgonda: Just a few days left for the polling day, the contesting candidates of the main political parties — Congress, BJP and BRS — of Nalgonda, Bhongir and Khammam Lok Sabha Constituencies intensified their election campaigns and spent time busy with roadshows, campaigns and meetings.

Congress candidates are in the lead in carrying out the election campaign but the BJP and the BRS seem seem to be lagging behind.

The main advantage of the Congress candidate was that the party’s MLAs from the Assembly constituencies in their Lok Sabha segments are conducting campaigns and meetings in tandem with them and striving to get majority of votes. The Congress won six Assembly seats out of seven, which fall under Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency and won six out of seven in Bhongir Lok Sabha Constituency.

All seven Assembly seats in Khammam were won by the Congress and its alliance parties. Khammam, Wyra, Palair, Madhira, Sathupally and Aswaraopeta Assembly seats were won by the Congress and Kothagudem seat was won by its alliance party CPI.

Seasoned actor Daggubati Venkatesh hit the campaign trail in Khammam to seek support for his kin and Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy. The actor took part in roadshows with the party candidate in the constituency.

In Suryapet Assembly segment, which BRS lost in the polls, Congress senior leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy are separately conducting campaigns to support the party candidates.

BRS candidates for Nalgonda and Bhongir Lok Sabha Constituencies, Kyama Mallesh and Kancharla Krishna Reddy respectively, are struggling to show their presence by conducting roadshows. Due to multiple reasons, they failed to get the support of the party leaders, which are not attracting the people.

The roadshows of the BRS president and the former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Miryalaguda and Suryapet segments in Nalgonda and in Bhongir respectively seemed to be benefitted the party candidates.

BJP candidates are also facing ‘no-response from people’ and ‘lack of the party leader’s support’ situations in these Lok Sabha constituencies. The party candidates for Nalgonda and Bhongir, Shanampudi Saidi Reddy and Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud joined the BJP a few months before the issuance of election notifications. The BJP leaders, who have been working for the party for decades, are unhappy over their candidature.

The public meetings of the BJP, which were attended by the party national president J.P. Nadda at Choutuppal in Bhongir and in Nalgonda failed to attract people. The majority of the public who attended the meeting did not understand the speech of Nadda as the party did not make any arrangements for translation of his speech to Telugu from Hindi. On the other hand, the local leaders of the Congress had already started door-to-door distribution of the party's Guarantee Cards.