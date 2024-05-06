Congress Promoting Anti-Nationals: J.P. Nadda

Nalgonda: BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday alleged that the Congress was ‘anti-Sanatan’ and ‘anti-Ram” and had joined hands with anti-national forces.

He said that Congress leaders were tight-lipped when a Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatana Dharma with dengue and malaria. He said that the Congress advocate had said in the Supreme Court that there was no scientific evidence that Lord Rama existed. Rahul Gandhi stood with the students who raised anti-national slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, and gave a Lok Sabha ticket to one of them.



Nadda was addressing public meetings at Peddapalli, Choutuppal and Nalgonda as a part of his election campaign in the state.



He said that Gandhi’s allegation that the BJP would do away with the reservation system is like a pot calling the kettle black. It was the Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh that provided a four per cent quota to Muslims, which effected reservations earmarked for SCs, STs and OBCs in 2004. In Karnataka, the Congress government curtailed reservations of OBCs and gave it to Muslims.



He made it clear that even half per cent of reservation of OBCs would not be curtailed after BJP retained power.



He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought a new political culture, which is accountable, performance-based and development-centric. He said that Modi was focussed on the creation of infrastructure and logistics. ‘HIRA’ stands for highways, internet, railways and airways, which led to Viksit Bharat in the last ten years.



Describing the AIMIM, BRS and the Congress as “ABC”, he said that the ABC group was carrying out the agenda of razakars in Telangana state. He announced that Telangana liberation day would be officially celebrated on September 17.



Nadda said that the BRS government had opposed the PM Awas Yojana under which four crore houses were constructed in the country and cheated the people of the state in the name of 2BHK houses. He said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was not implementing the PM Awas Yojana.



The BJP leader said that they were developing 926.5 km of new railway tracks in Telangana state. The Centre was developing 450 km NH 63 from Nizamabad to Jagdalpur via Peddapalli.



Nadda said they have developed 56,000 km of national highways and 52,000 electrifications of railway lanes in the last ten years and had provided internet to 1.5 lakh gram panchayats.



He also appealed the people to vote for BJP candidates Peddapallo Gomasa Srinivas, Boora Narsaiah Goud and Shanampudi Saidi Reddy.

