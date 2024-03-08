Hyderabad: The Congress on Friday announced the candidature of Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Zaheerabad), Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy (Chevella), Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy (Nalgonda), and Balram Naik Porika (Mahbubabad, ST) in its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana state.

The high command kept the candidature of Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency on hold.

The Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC), which met in Delhi on Thursday, cleared the names. TPCC chief and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy are learnt to have submitted to the meeting, a list of 11 probables.

Party sources said that the CEC will meet again on March 11 to clear the names of candidates for the remaining constituencies. They said the candidates for remaining 13 constituencies are expected to be announced in the second and third phases respectively.

However, the party high command putting on hold the candidature of Vamshichand Reddy from Mahbubnagar surprised party leaders and Revanth Reddy had already declared Vamshichand Reddy's name twice and appealed to voters to elect him with a big majority.

Two days ago, on March 6, Revanth Reddy launched the Congress campaign from Mahbubnagar. He addressed a huge public meeting in the presence of Vamshichand and appealed to voters to elect him with a big majority.

The Congress first list

1. Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Zaheerabad: Elected to the Assembly from Narayankhed in 2004 and to the Lok Sabha from Zaheerabad in 2009. Lost 2014 LS polls, and the 2018 Assembly elections. For the recent election, was replaced with P. Sanjeeva Reddy at the last minute, who defeated BRS MLA M.Bhupal Reddy.

s. Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Chevella: Elected first Zilla Parishad chairperson of Vikarabad district in 2019. Joined the Congress from BRS on February 17. Her husband Patnam Mahender Reddy is BRS MLC and had worked as transport minister in then-Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's first Cabinet from 2015. Sunitha Reddy was twice ZP chairperson of the old Rangareddy district during 2006-11 and 2014-19. She followed her husband and entered politics in 2006

3. Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, (Nalgonda): Son of veteran Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy makes electoral debut. His brother Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy won his first Assembly seat in the recent polls by a 56,210-vote margin over BRS MLA Nomula Bhagat. Jana Reddy was elected to the Assembly seven times from 1978 to 2018 — five from the Chalakurthi seat and twice from the present Nagarjunasagar seat. In the recent Assembly polls, won 11 out of 12 Assembly seats in Nalgonda district.

4. Porika Balram Naik, Mahbubabad: First elected to Lok Sabha from Mahbubabad in 2009, was minister of state for social justice and empowerment in the UPA-2 government of Dr Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Balram Naik was a police constable and then was into real estate business before entering politics in 2009. He lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. He was disqualified by the Election Commission from contesting Lok Sabha elections for three years for failing to submit election expenditure details.