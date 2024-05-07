Congress Motivating Women to Vote for its Candidate

ADILABAD: The Congress leaders are motivating women to vote for its Atram Suguna, the first woman candidate in the fray in elections for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat.

The party has intensified its election campaign in villages as also urban areas with special focus on women, as their number is higher than men's in Adilabad parliament constituency.

Congress leaders pinned a lot of hope on MGNREGS labourers whose participation is higher than males’, and also on the Anganwadi workers.

These leaders claimed that it was the Congress that gave the ticket to woman candidate Atram Suguna, who hailed from a humble background and worked as a government teacher and she was the first Adivasi woman candidate in the Adilabad LS.

The BJP and BRS fielded male candidates, Godam Nagesh and Atram Sakku, respectively.

There are 40,338 women voters --more than the male voters --in the Adilabad LS. The total voters in the constituency are 16,50,175. Among them, 845213 are women, 804875 male and 87 other voters.

Rahul Gandhi, at the Nirmal meeting, said there was a need for effective implementation of the MGNREGS in districts like erstwhile Adilabad and that the INDIA Alliance government will give Rs 400 as daily wage against the present Rs 250 if they come to power at the centre.

Seethakka said it was the UPA government that brought in the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) that helped the poor a lot and one can see the high number of women participation in the works taken up under the scheme.

According to sources, as many as 3.42 lakh labourers are currently working against the registered 7.53 lakh labourers under MGNREGS in the Adilabad LS constituency that includes Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy in his speech at Jana Jatara Sabha said women should elect woman candidate Atram Suguna and victory of a woman will boost the morale of women and create political opportunities for other women.