Congress MLAs disrupt Odisha Assembly proceedings with cymbals and shehnai over women’s safety demand

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly plunged into chaos once again today as opposition Congress MLAs staged a dramatic protest, disrupting the scheduled Question Hour.

Clad in black as a mark of dissent, Congress legislators stormed the Well of the House, ringing cymbals and playing traditional musical instruments like the Shehnai to amplify their protest. Their primary demand: the formation of a House Committee to address concerns over women’s safety in the state. The ruckus forced Speaker Pramila Mallik to adjourn the proceedings repeatedly — first until 11.30 am and subsequently till 4 pm.

Even after the first few adjournments in the forenoon session, the Congress legislators continued their agitation outside the Assembly premises, marching around the building while clanging cymbals in a symbolic protest against the state government’s alleged inaction on women’s security.

The Odisha government is trying to suppress the voice of the Congress and its MLAs. We will not tolerate such an attitude. We demand the constitution of a House Committee to ensure women’s security and frame stringent rules to protect them,” said Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

This protest mirrored similar disruptions from the previous day, when opposition members had also boycotted proceedings over the same issue. Despite repeated warnings from the Speaker to maintain decorum, Congress MLAs continued to blow whistles and play musical instruments during Question Hour, bringing the House to a standstill.

Reacting to the uproar, BJP MLA Saroj Padhi criticised the Congress members, stating, “Discussions should take place inside the House, but the opposition seems unwilling. Wearing any kind of attire is their choice, but bringing musical instruments into the Assembly is completely unacceptable. The House is a sacred institution.”

The repeated disruptions have raised concerns about the functioning of the Assembly, with key legislative discussions being overshadowed by the ongoing political standoff.