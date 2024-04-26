Hyderabad: It is a BRS versus BJP contest in Mahbubnagar and any vote to the Congress will mean a victory for the BJP, BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahbubnagar in the evening and calling on people to vote for BRS candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy, Rao aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attacked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress government in the state.

“The state government has not paid Rythu Bandhu to all farmers. They say they may limit the scheme to farmers with three or five acres. It is doubtful if the Congress government will continue the Rythu Bandu and Rythu Bima schemes,” he said. The “CM is Chote bhai and Narendra is Bade bhai. If you vote for the chote bhai, it will mean a vote for BJP.”

Rao said that both these parties were trying to weaken the BRS, a regional party, to become strong. It was for the people to support BRS, elect its candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, and ensure that the party stays strong so that it can hold the state government and the BJP accountable to their promises, he said.

Objecting to comments made by Revanth Reddy, the BRS chief said it was just not right that such language and attacks were being employed against him for he led the fight for separate statehood and had risked his life for it.

Attacking Modi and the BJP, Rao said the BJP Mahbubnagar candidate D.K. Aruna has been the party vice-president for five years but had failed to get national project status for the Palamuru Rangareddy scheme.

“We created 33 districts and as per central laws, every district should get a Navodaya school. We told Modi that we are a poor state but not a single new school was given to Telangana,” he said.

Modi, he said, did not fulfill any of his promises, be it putting `15 lakh in the bank accounts of the poor, and the country is yet to see the promised ‘achche din’.